CTS (NYSE:CTS) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.76

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.76 and last traded at $37.76, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get CTS alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. FMR LLC grew its position in CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.