Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 7,317 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,742,000 after acquiring an additional 145,827 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,542,000 after acquiring an additional 88,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 52,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,697 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

