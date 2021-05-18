Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $930,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

AEP stock opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

