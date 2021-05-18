Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in FedEx by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,261 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $309.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $112.79 and a 52 week high of $317.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

