Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.19.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $297.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $168.24 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.27 and its 200 day moving average is $289.57.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

