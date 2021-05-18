Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

IAGG stock opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.47.

