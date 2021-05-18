Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,665 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 79,401 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,163 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Duke Energy stock opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.51 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59. The firm has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

