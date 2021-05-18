Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 4,419 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average of $80.93.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.