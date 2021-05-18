Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Curis in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Curis’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price target on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 3.29. Curis has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

