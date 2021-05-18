Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $16.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. Analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,116,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,538,000 after buying an additional 919,292 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after buying an additional 699,741 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,386,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 832,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after buying an additional 340,225 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

