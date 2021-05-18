DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KRT. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

KRT opened at $17.37 on Monday. Karat Packaging has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

