DA Davidson Comments on Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the technology retailer will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2023 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.05.

Best Buy stock opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.85. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $75.23 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,203,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,950,000 after acquiring an additional 471,944 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $71,904,000 after acquiring an additional 371,250 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,996.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

