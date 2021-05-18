DA Davidson Raises MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $130.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.17.

MasTec stock opened at $120.17 on Monday. MasTec has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.63.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,534,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in MasTec by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,707 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,871,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

