Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CICC Research began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth $181,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dada Nexus by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Dada Nexus by 9.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

DADA stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.79. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $61.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

