Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 450 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 262,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 136,600 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,360,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after acquiring an additional 208,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $98.39 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $103.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.68. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.84.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

