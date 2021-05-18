Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. FMR LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $174,481,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,706,000 after acquiring an additional 930,426 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in M&T Bank by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 515,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,629,000 after acquiring an additional 272,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,482,000 after acquiring an additional 207,577 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

M&T Bank stock opened at $167.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $88.48 and a one year high of $167.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.