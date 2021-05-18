Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Entergy by 5,432.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,009,000 after buying an additional 1,544,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Entergy by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after buying an additional 1,299,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $85,991,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Entergy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,057,000 after buying an additional 346,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1,223.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 296,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 274,409 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR opened at $105.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.73.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.