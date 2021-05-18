Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 33 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $467.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $425.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.45. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.41 and a 12-month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 37.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.36.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

