Danske Downgrades TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) to Hold

Danske downgraded shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Pareto Securities cut shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS TGSGY opened at $16.00 on Friday. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.