DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 337.55% and a negative return on equity of 120.46%.

Shares of DRIO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,052. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36.

DRIO has been the topic of several research reports. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

