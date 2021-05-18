DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 120.46% and a negative net margin of 337.55%.

NASDAQ DRIO traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $14.90. 16,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,052. The company has a market capitalization of $230.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis lifted their price objective on DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners downgraded DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on DarioHealth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DarioHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.04.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

