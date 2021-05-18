Dash (DASH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $878.21 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $3.08 billion and $878.21 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $304.06 or 0.00705709 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dash has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006364 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00018306 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $727.56 or 0.01696121 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000742 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,136,513 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

