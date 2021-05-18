Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.58% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

DDOG stock opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,700.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $243,796.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at $423,251.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,408,765 shares of company stock valued at $122,307,181. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Datadog by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Datadog by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

