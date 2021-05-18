Datamine Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $166,256.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00121185 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002877 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.81 or 0.00794650 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,254,073 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.