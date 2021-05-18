Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSP. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,156,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Datto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,698,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000.

NYSE MSP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.39. 406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,992. Datto has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $12.16.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. Datto’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datto will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

