David Buckingham Purchases 107,150 Shares of Hiremii Limited (ASX:HMI) Stock

Hiremii Limited (ASX:HMI) insider David Buckingham acquired 107,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,536.75 ($11,097.68).

Hiremii Company Profile

Hiremii Limited operates as a labor hire and recruitment company in Australia. It provides time recording, payroll management, and other related services, including management of PAYG withholding, leave entitlements, superannuation, fringe benefits tax, and workers compensation claims. The company also operates Hiremii, a cloud-based platform that utilizes artificial intelligence/machine learning, automated workflows, and proprietary algorithms to eliminate the manual tasks associated with the recruitment, on-boarding pre-candidate vetting, and shortlisting process based on employers' specific requirements.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Hiremii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiremii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.