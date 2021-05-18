David E. Rainbolt Sells 5,100 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,194,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,271,233.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $33.82 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.29.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 29,982 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

