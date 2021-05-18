Deeper Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.34 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 32% against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $37.28 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00090173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.90 or 0.00423519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.94 or 0.00231216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $596.95 or 0.01367345 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars.

