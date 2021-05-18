DeGate (DG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $80,355.00

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. DeGate has a total market cap of $35.31 million and approximately $80,355.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00091578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.00 or 0.00406197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.68 or 0.00231695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005029 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.23 or 0.01378827 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00047288 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,200,000 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

