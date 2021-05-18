DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Up 9%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.38 and last traded at $38.38. 19,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,497,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $39,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $463,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $7,753,371.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,514 shares of company stock worth $4,255,511. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DermTech in the first quarter worth $11,210,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in DermTech by 26.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after buying an additional 1,347,372 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $9,255,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 921.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

