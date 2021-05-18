Desjardins Weighs in on Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.65.

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$43.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$25.74 and a 1-year high of C$44.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$41.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.20.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.50 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

