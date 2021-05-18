Desjardins Weighs in on WSP Global Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.72 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$145.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Laurentian downgraded WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$142.91.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$135.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$116.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.36. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$80.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$141.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 48.14%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.