Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Acquired by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth $862,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DM opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $31.82.

DM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $4,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,897,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,063,083.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

