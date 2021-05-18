Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, KeyCorp raised shares of Despegar.com from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $12.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.54.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $53.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

