Destination Wealth Management Acquires 10,577 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period.

BKLN stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

