Destination Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $315.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.12 and a 200-day moving average of $280.38. The company has a market capitalization of $894.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total value of $366,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,891,796 shares of company stock valued at $559,481,957 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

