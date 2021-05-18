Destination Wealth Management Invests $399,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.18.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average is $86.33.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 69.86%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

