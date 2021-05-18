Destination Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $267.95 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.37 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.90 and a 200-day moving average of $306.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ABMD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

