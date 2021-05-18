Destination Wealth Management Sells 1,901 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,103,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,712 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,126,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,529,000 after purchasing an additional 117,359 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,850,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after purchasing an additional 908,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 953,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,690,000 after purchasing an additional 327,242 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:BBJP opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.08.

