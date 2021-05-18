Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $87.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of LB stock opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $71.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth $187,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in L Brands by 687.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in L Brands by 1,689.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,336,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

