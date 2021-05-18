Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €9.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been assigned a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PBB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

PBB traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Tuesday, hitting €9.75 ($11.47). 387,132 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a twelve month low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a twelve month high of €15.46 ($18.19). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.78.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

