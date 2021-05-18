Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €9.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been assigned a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PBB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

PBB traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Tuesday, hitting €9.75 ($11.47). 387,132 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a twelve month low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a twelve month high of €15.46 ($18.19). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.78.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

