Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) PT Raised to C$8.50

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Dexterra Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.79.

Shares of DXT opened at C$6.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05. The stock has a market cap of C$407.38 million and a P/E ratio of 5.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.06. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of C$2.70 and a 12-month high of C$6.84.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$164.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dexterra Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

In related news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$1,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,001.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

