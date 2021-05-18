dHedge DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12.33 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00005759 BTC on major exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $28.88 million and $12.33 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00098786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $633.68 or 0.01469171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00065314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00118997 BTC.

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,626,117 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

