(DHOXY) (OTCMKTS:DHOXY) Stock Price Down 13.3%

(DHOXY) (OTCMKTS:DHOXY) shares fell 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. 51,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,087% from the average session volume of 4,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39.

(DHOXY) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DHOXY)

Desarrolladora Homex, SAB. de C.V. (Homex) is a vertically integrated home development company. The Company is engaged in the development, construction and sale of entry-level housing in Mexico. The Company is engaged in the development, construction and sale of middle-income housing in Mexico. Homex operates in Mexico.

