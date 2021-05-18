Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.14.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $80.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $3,546,756. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $58,712,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 4,109.5% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 624,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,908,000 after buying an additional 609,850 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.