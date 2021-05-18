DigitalNote (XDN) One Day Volume Tops $197,754.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 18th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $27.34 million and approximately $197,754.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.50 or 0.00768415 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,041,823,341 coins and its circulating supply is 4,894,692,251 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

