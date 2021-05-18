Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 361,036 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,036 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $115,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,404,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 152,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.