Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 249,221 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,436,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 249,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.85% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $119,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REXR stock opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REXR shares. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

