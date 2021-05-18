Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $125.83 Million Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.63% of Regency Centers worth $125,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 970.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.56, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

