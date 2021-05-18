Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,069,286 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.41% of Ameris Bancorp worth $116,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $57.88.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

